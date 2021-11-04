NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With child vaccines now a full go, this morning, one of the state’s largest healthcare systems, launched its COVID vaccine clinics for kids.
Yale New Haven Health is taking on a pretty big role in the roll out of the child vaccine.
The first shots went into the arms on Thursday, with all their appointments quickly filling up.
Not only does it have clinics for kids around the state, but it’s also playing a big part in getting vaccine doses to pediatricians as well.
“I want help my family and my community and myself,” said Nick Kelly, of Westbrook.
The 7-year-old rolled up his sleeve, and was one of the first children ages 5 to 11 to get the COVID vaccine through Yale New Haven Health.
“It’s a great opportunity for our family and especially with things like the holidays coming up, just feeling much better about being around relatives,” Dan Kelly said.
For Nick and his parents, it was a mix of excitement, nervousness, followed by relief, and a stamp on his COVID passport, with one now and another in three weeks when he gets his second shot.
“He’s very excited, we’re very excited, as soon as we walked in, he got the passport, a tour, kind of calmed everyone’s nerves, so we’re excited and happy the day is finally here,” said Sarah Kelly.
Yale New Haven Health system opened up four clinics around the state on Thursday to help vaccinate children ages 5-11, with one on Orchard Street in New Haven, along with spots in North Haven, New London, Bridgeport and Greenwich.
It’s not just administering the shots and educating families, but Yale New Haven Health was also selected by the state to lead the pediatric covid vaccination enterprise.
In that roll, Yale New Haven Hospital is taking the lead in distributing doses of the Pfizer vaccine to pediatricians’ offices around the state, so doctors can administer them to their own patients.
“A big sigh of relief, where we’ve been waiting for this day for a very long time,” said Steven Cousin Jr., of New Haven.
For Rev. Steven Cousin, a New Haven pastor, and his 8-year-old son, Thursday’s clinic couldn’t come soon enough.
For parents who might still be weighing whether or not to get the shot, he said “the best possible protection is for you to get vaccinated, where we understand what the risks are but we definitely say the pros outweigh the cons, so if you’re able to get vaccinated, please go get vaccinated today.”
Now the children vaccines offered through Yale New Haven are by appointment only, but parents and caregivers can sign their kids up online or by phone.
You can call 833-275-9644, or click here for Mychart and here for Yale New Haven Health’s website.
