NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After more than four decades as part of one of the largest hospital systems in the state, Yale New Haven Health’s CEO is getting set to step down.
Marna Borgstrom announced her retirement plans Wednesday afternoon.
She says she first came to Yale New Haven Hospital back in 1979 and planned on only staying a year before moving on, but she quickly took on many roles, rising through the ranks and being named CEO in 2005.
The last year and half with the pandemic has been a challenge, but she says the attitude of the staff and the culture helped the hospital system get through it, adding she had been planning to stepping aside for a number of years.
Chief Operating Officer Chris O’Connor will take over Borgstrom’s role with the transition set to take place in late March of 2022.
