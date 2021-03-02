NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – We are just days away from the one year mark of the first positive patient being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Connecticut.
Yale New Haven Health has been at the front of the fight against COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, Yale New Haven Health System has discharged more than 9,400 patients. They have performed over 823,000 COVID-19 tests, and more than 113,000 vaccinations have been administered by the hospital system.
The hospital system says while numbers are declining throughout the state, we are not out of the woods. Getting everyone vaccinated is crucial.
“We remain really concerned about equity and access. We have a number of strategies we are deploying to try and increase access to our inner cities across our region,” said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, EVP and Chief Clinical Officer at Yale New Haven Health.
On Tuesday, the first pop-up clinic was held at Bethel A.M.E. Church with more locations planned in the coming weeks.
