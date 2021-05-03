NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut continues to be one of the top states when it comes to getting people vaccinated, but leaders at Yale New Haven Hospital have concerns over the slowing pace.
To wipe this out, doctors world-wide would like to see about 80 percent get the vaccine.
Right now, in Connecticut, just under 40 percent is fully vaccinated and 54 percent have received at least one shot.
The Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven will be open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While Yale New Haven Health says walk ins are welcome, the demand just isn’t there.
During a briefing on Monday, hospital leaders say they’ve seen a drop in COVID related hospitalizations and deaths, but also a drop in vaccinations.
According to Yale New Haven Health’s Chief Clinical Officer, at its height, Yale was vaccinating nearly 50,000 people a week, but the last few weeks, that number was only about 25,000 doses.
They added they have hundreds of appointments that just aren’t getting filled and while they’ve opened their clinic to walk ins, meaning people don’t need an appointment, Yale New Haven says the demand is not there and they’re already having conversations about eventually scaling back with the number of days they operate mass vaccination sites.
“We will consolidate days, but given the geographic spread from Greenwich to Mohegan Sun, need to have access, may not operate them as many days, but will keep them open,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, Chief Clinical Officer at Yale New Haven Health.
The hospital says they’ve seen the hesitancy, especially with the return of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the FDA paused its use briefly.
"We're seeing a real slack, when providing J&J, pause following the complications seems to have driven some real hesitance," Dr. Balcezak said.
On Monday, Yale had a Johnson & Johnson clinic scheduled in Greenwich that had 960 appointments available with 25 people schedule for the vaccine.
On Tuesday at Yale's West Campus, the uptake for the J&J vaccine is in the low single percentage as well.
"If we do not reach that 80 percent, we will be living with this disease for some time to come... influenza, polio," Dr. Balcezak said.
Yale is encouraging those eligible to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.