NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Yale New Haven Health system discharged its 1,500th COVID-19 patient.
There’s a lot of news about the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the deaths in the state.
At Yale New Haven Hospital, while those numbers are slowly going down, the number that are recovering and heading home is going up.
Charles Moore was wheeled out to a thunderous applause that the face masks couldn’t muffle.
After ten days inside Yale New Haven Hospital, Moore with his siblings by his side, was heading home on Wednesday. He was the health system’s 1,500ths COVID-positive patient to be discharged.
“I’m surprised this many people are here. I didn’t expect to see this at all,” Moore said.
Nurses, therapists, doctors, and caregivers saw him off and cheered him on after coming a long way.
Moore says for the first few days, it was miserable, feeling weak, tired, sick to his stomach, but thanks to their care, he was able to pull through.
“First couple of days it was kind of rough. Nurses stepped in, gave me medication, got better, but first three days was rough,” Moore said.
It’s been an emotional two weeks for Moore’s family. Not only was he separated from everyone, but his mother who had cancer passed away last week while he was in the hospital.
As healthcare workers held signs sending him off, for those who took care of Moore and continue to take of others, it’s day like this that drive them.
“It’s a feeling of elation for all of us, the staff taking care of these very sick patients, to be able to come out from under and see the patient and walk out of the wheelchair and have the family there to see the 1,500. It really keeps us going,” said Jennifer Ghidini of Yale New Haven Hospital.
For all their work, Moore and his family are forever grateful.
While Moore is number 1,500, Yale New Haven Health system said they’ve discharged 94 patients in the last 24 hours.
