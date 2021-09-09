NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With kids now back in school, doctors at Yale New Haven Health say they will be keeping a close eye COVID cases.
According to Yale New Haven Health, the number of COVID cases remains steady.
However, with school now back in session, doctors say there’s the chance it could go up.
“Kids are back in school now, most part which is different from last fall and particularly the population under 12, not yet eligible for vaccine is going to potentially increase some transmission in schools and were going to have watch carefully what happens there, and if we’re not careful about masking in schools, not careful about ventilation and distancing we might see some outbreaks,” said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief clinical officer.
Fortunately, Yale New Haven said it hasn’t seen the surge other states are dealing with when it comes to the Delta variant and kids.
“We have not seen a large increase; we’ve seen small numbers and it’s a mystery to me why it is here. I’ve seen it from southern states and other countries,” Balcezak said.
In fact, of the current 132 COVID positive patients in its hospital system, no one is under the age of 20.
Overall, 30 percent of its current cases are breakthroughs, meaning the patients are fully vaccinated, but of that number, only 6 percent came in exclusively for COVID symptoms.
The others were asymptomatic and tested positive while being admitted to the hospital for other reasons.
“We’re going to see small outbreaks, nothing like we saw in April 2020, but the treatment of COVID patients will be our immediate future, 100 to 150 at least in our health system at any one peak,” he added.
Yale said since the start of the pandemic, it has seen a small wave of patients, roughly every two months. And while it’s not sure why, they stress, continuing to mask up, socially distance, getting more people vaccinated are steps that when used together, can keep people safe.
Now is the time, it’s not too late, but don’t wait any longer. Get out there get vaccinated,” said Chris O’Connor, president of Yale New Haven Health.
As for its mandate requiring its staffers to vaccinated by Oct. 1, Yale New Haven said its currently at around 91 percent.
