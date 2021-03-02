IMG_9752.JPEG

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Yale New Haven Health received Connecticut’s first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., Yale New Haven Health System accepted the first shipment of the doses.

IMG_9751.JPEG

The 7,400 doses were the first to arrive in CT.

YNNHS employees worked to get the vaccines prepared for delivery throughout the health systems starting early Wednesday morning.

IMG_9753.JPEG

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.