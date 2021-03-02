NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Yale New Haven Health received Connecticut’s first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
On Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., Yale New Haven Health System accepted the first shipment of the doses.
The 7,400 doses were the first to arrive in CT.
YNNHS employees worked to get the vaccines prepared for delivery throughout the health systems starting early Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.