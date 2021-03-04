NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Bringing the vaccines into the communities that need them the most.
Yale New Haven Health has vaccinated thousands around the state and this week, it launched its first pop-up clinics.
While those mass vaccination sites are pretty efficient when it comes to getting a lot of shots into a lot of arms, not everyone can get there.
So, pop-up clinics can play a key role in hopefully getting things back to normal.
At 84-years-old, for Joan Luckett, it’s a shot in the arm and the boost she and her family needs after a long year.
“Very important and I’m glad I did come,” Luckett said.
Inside Hamden’s Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, staffers with Yale New Haven Health set up a pop-up clinic, administering the COVID vaccine to more than 50 parishioners on Thursday.
“To me this day is all about saving lives and building trust, saving the lives of those hit the hardest by COVID-19 because of the already existing health disparities in the minority community,” said Rev. Keith King, Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church.
It’s Yale’s second pop-up clinic this week, after holding one in New Haven on Tuesday.
“Black and Brown communities have been severely impacted by COVID-19 and the distrust does remain. We hope that by coming to this community we will provide accurate information and change the fears and encourage more people to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Keith Churchwell, President of Yale New Haven Hospital.
Providing an assist by rolling up his sleeve, Luckett’s son and Connecticut basketball legend, Walter Luckett, the state’s all-time leading high school scorer, who became a successful businessman, lives in Hamden and attends the church.
“With all that support and information, they’ve provided to us, it makes it easy to make those family decisions, so it took the tension away,” Walter said.
The goal is to get others to follow.
“Hopefully, this is infectious in a positive way. I’m proud, I’m proud of today, I’m proud of what it represents and hopefully it gives us an example to offer other communities,” Walter said.
In addition to the large sale, mass vaccination sites Yale New Haven Health has across the state, it says they plan to continue hosting a number of the pop-ups around the New Haven area.
