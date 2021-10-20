NEW HAVEN (WFSB) – Following it’s October 1st deadline, Yale New Haven Health fired anyone who has not gotten at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. 86 employees across several departments were let go of today, October 18. These employees represent .02% of the roughly 29,000 people who work for Yale New haven.
Doctor Ohm Deshpande says that 70% of Yale New Haven’s employees got vaccinated at the beginning of last year. They continued to make progress and had 80% of workers vaccinated by this summer. This percentage increase occurred before announcing a mandate.
Now, they are more than 99% vaccinated and just over 2.5% received religious and medical exemptions.
“We just took a lot of time talking about the vaccines, educating folks, using folks in the community, trusted partners, so I think that had a clear effect, but there are folks who have very fixed beliefs, and no amount of effort is sufficient at this point,” says Doctor Ohm.
The hospital system says 700 employees received exemptions for the vaccine. Yale said it made it clear that for those who didn’t qualify and didn’t get the shot, would be welcomed back if they chose to get vaccinated in the future.
We’re concerned just like every other employer, but we do not believe that the mandate prevents for vaccination has made that problem any more acute for us,” said Marna Borgstrom, CEO of Yale New Haven Health when asked if Yale New Haven Health is worried about losing people in the midst of a labor shortage. “Yale New Haven Health calls these numbers fluid, meaning people can change their minds and get their shots.”
