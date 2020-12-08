UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Yale New Haven Health, the Mohegan Tribe and Mohegan Sun have announced a new coronavirus testing site at the casino.
On Tuesday, it was announced the drive-thru site was selected to provide more community testing in the Uncasville region.
The new testing site will be at the Thames Garage and is open to the public and Mohegan team members by appointment only.
The Yale New Haven Health testing site will provide testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with or without insurance.
Appointments are required can be made by a physician or by clicking here.
