New Haven, CT (WFSB) – Yale New Haven Health announced a policy change that limits visitor access to patients at the hospital and outpatient facilities.
This will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 30th.
This is due to the increasing spread of COVID-19.
The new policy includes visitation to inpatients, Emergency Departments, outpatient surgeries and procedural areas.
“In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we made the difficult decision to once again, implement a strict visitation policy,” said Thomas Balcezak, MD, chief clinical officer, Yale New Haven Health. “By taking these steps, we are making every effort to keep risk minimized and ensure the health and well-being of both staff and patients across our health system."
Those having procedures or operations will have to meet their loved ones outside to be picked up unless bedside instructions are necessary.
Only one support person will be permitted in obstetrics and pediatric patients will be permitted one guardian at a time.
Exceptions for visitors (exceptions do not have to show proof of vaccination):
• ADA – any patient that needs a support person, per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, are allowed two assigned support people, these two support people cannot be at the bedside at the same time, however, support persons can be present 24 hours a day.
• Imminent End of Life – when a patient is imminently dying, two visitors can be at the beside. While the two visitors cannot swap or switch, they can be together at the bedside.
Yale New Haven Health includes Yale New Haven Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London and Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island.
Healthcare professionals from the Yale New Haven Health can be reached at 833-275-9644
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.