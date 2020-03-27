NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Top doctors and the president of Yale-New Haven Health met for a virtual meeting on Friday morning.
They spoke about where they were as a health system and how things were going when it came to the coronavirus.
Channel 3 learned that they had 152 COVID-19 patients total as of Friday morning. About a third of those were in intensive care.
About 4,700 people were tested for the virus and about 16 percent of those came back positive.
"What's more relevant is that if I looked at the trend over this week, our inpatient census has grown about 25 percent, which suggests that we're still climbing fairly rapidly," said Marna Borgstrom, CEO, Yale-New Haven Health.
Doctors also said they are working to put together teams for treatment protocols.
