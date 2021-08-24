NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, community spread in the state’s counties range between substantial and high, as we are eight months into the vaccine rollout.
In recent weeks, the positivity rate rarely dipped below 3 percent, and spiked above 4 percent once.
On Tuesday, Yale New Haven Health gave an update on what it’s seeing in the battle against COVID-19.
The healthcare network reports it’s now seeing cases three times more than what it saw last month.
It has 137 cases as of Tuesday, but some facilities did not have any cases for a while.
Based on the sequencing done at the university’s lab, the Delta variant makes up almost 100 percent of the cases.
More than 75 percent of people admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated, officials said.
Those stats show there are some breakthrough cases, but doctors say the state is definitely benefiting from a high vaccination rate.
The fall season is just around the corner, and many are wondering how the Delta variant will play out then.
Based on the stalled vaccine rollout, some doctors believe we’ll be living with COVID-19 for a long time.
“I think with what we will see across our health system, and I think you can extend across Connecticut, is we’re going to see a handful to about 100 cases up and down in sort of a cyclical fashion within out healthcare system over the next year or two,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, of Yale New Haven Hospital.
Following the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, more workplaces are mandating vaccines.
