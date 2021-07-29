NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health said they have seen a five-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. There are more patients now than this time last year.
"I know we were desperately hoping coming through other side, and while I don’t want to be a pessimist I do think that these numbers bring concern to all of us,” said Marna Borgstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Yale New Haven Health.
The delta variant is the key reason the health center is more patients. Most of their patients are unvaccinated, at 75%.
“This particular variant - the delta variant - is a very heavy viral load and if you spread enough of this virus for a long enough period of time, some if not many of the folks who are vaccinated can come down with the disease. It is a bullet proof vest, its not complete armor for your entire body. its not perfect in the protection, some of the virus can get through and infect you," stated Yale New Haven Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tom Balcezak.
He continued, stating masking can help, but vaccinating those 12 to 25 is more important. "There is an incredibly important reason for young people to get vaccinated and that's to protect our older citizens and even our older citizens who are vaccinated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.