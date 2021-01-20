NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut’s largest healthcare system launched its vaccinations for those in Phase 1B Wednesday morning.
Yale New Haven Health started administering the COVID-19 vaccines for those 75 and older at locations in North Haven, Orange, Old Saybrook, Trumbull, Fairfield, and Greenwich.
Healthcare officials said more than 10,000 people have already registered for an appointment, and this is just the start.
On Friday, they’ll add vaccination sites at Yale’s West Campus in West Haven, and at Yale’s Lanman Center in New Haven.
While it’s first come first serve for those 75 and older, an appointment is needed.
“So far to date we’ve vaccinated a few hundred of those 75 years and older. We have more than 10,000 of those scheduled and we will complete by the end of Sunday, we have enough vaccines in hand and enough scheduled appointments. We will have 6,000 folks in that first part of 1B vaccinated by Sunday,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, of Yale New Haven Heath.
Yale New Haven Health said next week it will add four additional high-capacity sites along the Connecticut shoreline, saying they could give more, but Connecticut is at the mercy of the federal government and the number of doses it is getting.
