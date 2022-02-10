NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) will be acquiring two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holding Inc.
The health systems include Waterbury Hospital (Waterbury HEALTH), Manchester Memorial Hospital (ECHN), Rockville General Hospital, all related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services.
Waterbury Health and ECHN will return to a not-for-profit status.
“As we begin to emerge from an international pandemic that has devastated many hospitals across this nation, it is critical that we think creatively about sustaining local access to high quality care,” said Marna P. Borgstrom, CEO of YNHHS. “Innovation has become a watchword for a post-pandemic healthcare environment, and we are all exploring clear opportunities to enhance access to high-quality care while driving down costs. While this is at a very early stage, our goal is to sustain critical access to vital healthcare services directly in these local communities.”
The three hospitals will become affiliated with YNHHS, much like Greenwich Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, and Lawrence + Memorial Health.
“We are excited about the opportunity to join YNHHS. We are proud of our accomplishments and appreciative of the significant investments made by Prospect to increase quality, preserve jobs and respond to the pandemic,” said Deborah Weymouth, CEO of ECHN. “Waterbury is deeply committed to caring for our communities and adapting to the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Justin Lundbye, President and CEO of Waterbury HEALTH. “Along with ECHN, we are proud of what we’ve accomplished, including investing millions of dollars in our communities, preserving jobs, increasing quality ratings, and being leaders in Connecticut’s response to the pandemic. We are confident YNHHS will continue this legacy.”
