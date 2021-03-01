NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Yale New Haven Hospital has modified its patient visitation guidelines.
Since last fall, Yale New Haven Health had restricted in-person patient visitation at its hospitals due to the pandemic.
As the state’s positivity rate has been decreasing, YNHHS has decided to modify the visitation guidelines.
On Wednesday, March 3, Yale New Haven Hospital will begin allowing limited visitors in selected units. This will include all adult inpatients who are not located on a COVID unit, who have been in hospital for longer than 8 days.
Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily and patients will only be allowed one visitor per day, with no changing of visitors within the day.
All visitors must pass a COVID-19 screening.
