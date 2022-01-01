NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB)—Yale New Haven Hospital welcomed their first baby of the New Year.
The baby boy, named Jay’Lon Osiris Smart, was born at 12:47 am to Deshawnnae Mims and Jeremiah Smart of New Haven, CT.
The baby weighed in at six lbs, 11 ounces and is the couple’s first child.
The family is doing well and getting some well-deserved rest.
