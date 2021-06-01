NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital is launching a program meant for children who are still experiencing lingering COVID-19 symptoms.
The Children’s Post-COVID Comprehensive Care Program will be offered at the Pediatric Specialty Center, located at the hospital in New Haven, “to allow children and families easy access to a network of pediatric experts in infectious disease, pulmonology, cardiology, rheumatology and neurology in one visit,” said Dr. Elijah Paintsil, pediatric infectious disease for Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.
For many children who contracted COVID-19, symptoms improved and resolved after a couple of weeks.
But in some cases, officials said children experience symptoms for weeks, or even months later.
Medical experts are calling it “long COVID,” and said the effects can include: an inability to tolerate strenuous activity, anxiety, chest tightness, cognitive difficulties, extreme fatigue, headache, insomnia, muscle pain and/or shortness of breath.
“This program was developed in direct response to the needs we are seeing in our patients as well as hearing from their parents and pediatricians in our community,” said Rebecca Ciaburri, RN, Quality, Safety & Program Development, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. “From the teenager who had COVID several months ago and still has chest tightness to the younger child who had minimal COVID symptoms after a positive test, but now has headaches, we need to support our children and families who are no longer positive for the virus yet still have symptoms.”
The program will provide care plans tailored to patients, based on the latest research to aid recovery.
“Children who had even mild or asymptomatic COVID may have long-term symptoms that will require support from specialists to achieve the best outcomes,” said Dr. Cheyenne Beach, pediatric cardiologist, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. “We have every reason to believe that with the right medical care children will do well.”
For appointments, call 877-925-3637 (877-YALE-MDS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.