NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals across the state continue to welcome doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Yale-New Haven Hospital prepared its shipping and receiving area for the Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine on Tuesday morning.
The doses arrived between just before 8 a.m.
The hospital planned to vaccine some frontline workers around 1 p.m.
The vaccine was slated to arrive at Backus Hospital in Norwich on Tuesday morning, with hospital officials planning to vaccinate frontline workers around 11:30 a.m.
Trinity Health also expected to receive doses on Tuesday.
Monday, doses arrived at Hartford Hospital where doctors received the first shots.
