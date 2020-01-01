NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The first baby of 2020 for Yale-New Haven Hospital was born arrived about an hour into the new year.
The hospital said the baby boy, named Iziah, came into the world at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1.
He was 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Iziah's parents, only identified as Heather and Tianna of New Haven, wanted the world to know the child is the first same-sex bi-racial baby of 2020.
He is the couple's first child.
Everyone is said to be doing well.
