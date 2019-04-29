NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- At noon on Monday, Yale New Haven Hospital will be making an investment announcement about its Saint Raphael Campus.
Stream the announcement at noon here.
Hospital officials will join city leaders, and said the investment on its Saint Raphael Campus will provide enhanced access to state-of-the-art care in neurosciences for patients.
Officials said it will also create hundreds of new jobs.
