(WFSB) - With concerns over COVID cases and flu season this winter, Yale New Haven Hospital is getting set to turn an outdoor space, into an expanded, temporary emergency room.
This is quite a project, and it’s going to happen at the West Pavilion drive through on the corner of Park Street and Howard Avenue.
The plan is to wall off this opening and turn this outdoor space into an emergency room annex, with room up to 35 beds.
Because the thought is, this winter, with flu and COVID cases likely to rise, they might need it.
In a matter of weeks, these cars and valet parking through could soon be replaced by patients and hospital beds as Yale New Haven Hospital gets set to transform this outdoor space, into an expanded, temporary emergency room.
Yale New Haven Hospital’s Senior V.P. and COO, Michael Holmes, said, “we’ll do new flooring on top of the concrete, we’ll cover up the walls with plywood, paint them, drop electric, put in HVAC, heating and cooling. We’ll bring all of our patient beds and equipment down there, so you’ll have pharmacy access, electronic medical records for our team.”
Holmes says they don’t need it right now, but that could quickly change, especially as we head into the winter.
“This idea came forward as we prepare for the flu season, an increase in COVID season, and our winter months at Yale New Haven Hospital which historically are our busiest months,” said Holmes.
Right now, the hospital says it has 77 COVID patients, a far cry from 450 it had back in April of 2020.
They’ve also seen an onslaught of flu cases after having none last year, but that’s not the biggest driver either.
“It’s the non-COVID patient population, patients that have delayed care, patients that are coming back, they’re sicker, they’re staying longer, that creates occupancy challenges,” said Holmes.
So, the hospital says it wants to be ready, just in case the numbers continue to rise.
“Do we need this today? Probably not. Will we need this in another 30 to 60 days? We don’t know,” said Holmes. “The flu, COVID, patients that have not sought care, coming back sicker and staying longer, those are the four challenges we’re trying to stay ahead of.”
