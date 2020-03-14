NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Yale New Haven Hospital worker has tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital released the information in a letter on Saturday, saying the worker is in self-isolation at home.
School officials at Yale University announced Saturday night that all classes will be taken online for the rest of the spring semester. The school originally planned to have online classes until April 5.
"With regret, and in consultation with Yale’s medical and public-health experts and other university leaders, I have concluded that an early return to the classroom is not possible," said Yale President Peter Salovey. "The clearest relevant lesson we have drawn from our best-informed, wisest sources is this: pandemics are defeated by bold measures that blunt the curve of the rate of infection through the dramatic reduction of intense human contact."
The letter sent from the hospital also said that the woman's husband, who also works for the hospital, has tested neagtive and has no symptoms, but has also self-quarantined.
Another person is being monitored.
All three patients are being cared for at Yale New Haven Hospital.
“As you can imagine, this is a difficult time for these individuals and their families. If you are aware of these individuals, I urge you to respect their privacy and allow them to rest and recover. Now more than ever, we need to treat one another with care, understanding, and respect,” Dr. Paul Genecin, director of Yale Health said in the letter.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Yale New Haven Hospital has also tested three non-New Haven residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have been anticipating this inevitable moment and anticipate many more cases. I want to, again, stress the vital importance of following guidelines from our medical professionals, the CDC, and our chief health professionals at City Hall,” reminded Mayor Justin Elicker. “To reduce the chance of getting the virus: please stay away from large crowds, wash your hands, maintain social distancing of six feet and avoid shaking hands,” he stated.
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 20 confirmed cases in the state, according to officials.
