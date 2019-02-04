NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University police said they're looking into the possibility that someone tampered with drinks at a campus bar.
They said it happened on Friday night at the Graduate and Professional Student Center.
Gryphon's Pub's website said it was closed from 8 p.m. on Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday morning for a private party.
It's located down an alley on York Street.
The bar has been serving up drink specials to graduate and professional students since 1972.
“We were just talking about that club," said Jack Wesson, a Yale senior. "I’ve always wanted to go there. [I've] never been, maybe now is not the time to go.”
Yale's police chief told Channel 3 that his department is looking into the potential drink tampering.
He sent a message out on Saturday to the Yale Community.
"I want to make you aware that the Yale police have received a report of possible drink tampering which occurred last evening at the GPSCY Bar located at 204 York St.," said Chief Ronnell Higgins, Yale police. "The Yale police takes seriously any report of tampering with beverages at social events."
The pub itself is located downstairs. There's an upstairs ballroom that can be rented out to host parties.
According to the center's calendar, the club was closed on Friday night for a "private event."
On another section of its website, it said "The Graduate and Professional Student Center at Yale is a social center and operates a student-run bar, Gryphon's Pub; All individuals enrolled as graduate or professional students are members. We seek to provide a respectful, welcoming and safe environment for everyone who patronizes GPSCY."
Wesson said he was surprised to get the alert over the weekend.
“I feel it's something that happens a lot off campus," he said. "It's not something that happens at Yale much. I’m a senior, I’ve been here four years and I’ve never seen anything like that.”
Yale police are asking anyone with information about the incident to give them a call or send them an anonymous tip through the school's Bulldog mobile app.
