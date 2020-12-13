NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Nearly three million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine began shipping across the U.S. today.
It is the nation’s most elaborate inoculation project ever.
Today is really an historic day. Some compare it to D-Day or the landing on the moon.
It is that big a deal. The vaccine is rolling out and now people can start rolling up their sleeves to finally get it.
They are powerful images, the long awaited Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine leaving Michigan on trucks and planes and working its way to hospitals and pharmacies around the country.
UPS Vice President Captain Houston Mills piloted the first flight today carrying the vaccine to the UPS hub in Louisville.
He says it's the most precious cargo he’s ever flown.
“This is definitely hope. There’s a lot of people who worked long and hard to get us to this moment," says Mills.
Some of the clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine took place at the Yale School of Medicine and were conducted by Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu.
For him, today is an emotional milestone.
"I’m so excited. I feel this is coming full circle," explained Dr. Ogbuagu.
He is now seeing his work come to life and save lives.
He says he understands people have questions about how the vaccine works since it doesn’t put a weakened or inactivated virus into our body, but instead is a messenger RNA vaccine, which teaches our cells to trigger an immune response if we catch coronavirus.
"Some of our confidence lies in what we think would be a long term safety profile of the drug is a little bit of the science and how the vaccine works. The fact that it is a messenger RNA virus, it's not integrated into the host cells. That’s a very common misconception that comes up, you know, people are talking about gene editing and things being implanted in your DNA. Those are inaccurate," continued Dr. Ogbuagu.
He says the vaccine is safe and effective, and he will be honored when he gets to receive it himself.
"And now being on the receiving end or to benefit from that intervention is just so gratifying for me and I’m rolling up my sleeve early next week, and I’ll be really excited and I plan to take videos and share it on social media, and just really express my joy as to this huge milestone and I had a part to play in it," added Dr. Ogbuagu.
The doctor says side effects from the vaccine are usually very mild and might include some pain at the injection sight and possibly a fever or mild flu like symptoms that last a day or two.
He says side effects are normal, expected, and show the vaccine is working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.