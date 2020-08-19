NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – College campuses around the country are going to look and feel a lot different this year.
One Yale professor is not mincing words when painting a picture of the Ivy League college this fall.
In an age where colleges get criticized for coddling and creating safe spaces for students, this letter gives it to them straight.
“It’s a very real truth that coming back to campus increases the risk of an outbreak. It increases the risk of students here contracting COVID, getting sick, and potentially dying. It’s a very real risk,” said Sarah Sotomayor, a Yale senior.
That harsh reality is summed up in a lengthy letter written back in July, that’s now gone viral.
The author is Laurie Santos, a Yale Psychology professor and Head of College.
“She’s someone who is very real, very real about the experiences that students have on this campus,” Sotomayor said.
The letter sent to students details what they can expect upon returning to campus in a matter of weeks.
Santos writes, “You should emotionally prepare for the fact that your residential college life will look more like a hospital unit than a residential college.”
She notes some spaced will be transformed into medical suites for weekly COVID testing.
Santos also tells students, “We all should be emotionally prepared for widespread infections – and possibly deaths – in our community…”
Writing that many staff members are among the vulnerable.
“Those are very real psychological burdens that we’re going to have to take on,” Sotomayor said.
Before being allowed to return, all students will need to sign a contract that requires them to:
- Get tested regularly
- Agree to contact tracing
- Quarantine for two weeks if infected or exposed
- Wear a mask
- Not attend or host large gatherings
- Not leave campus until Thanksgiving break
Santos challenges students not to take the decision in signing it lightly and student like Sotomayor took her advice and is taking the semester off.
“The increased risk that comes with students coming back to campus and students gathering in spaces and also classes onling just aren’t the same. I tried them this summer and it’s pretty tough,” Sotomayor said.
Others like Areceli Lopez will return. The majority of Yale classes will be done online, but things like labs and studios will be done in person.
Lopez is a biology student, so he will need to be in class for that.
“Being on campus is a much more favorable situation than being at home. WIFI, the proximity of labs,” Lopez said.
While students will take different approaches this semester, both appreciate the honesty coming from their Head of College.
“She’s just the kind of person to deal with things immediately and in a realistic way,” Lopez said.
“While it was alarming, it definitely was something that needed to be said,” Sotomayor said.
Yale plans to reopen on the 31st and they’re trying to create their own bubble, just like other universities.
Channel 3 reached out to Santos, but she didn’t return our calls.
