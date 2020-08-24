NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University in New Haven has received some high marks in a couple of new reports.
Niche, a school search platform, put the Ivy League school at #4 in its list of the Best Colleges in America.
It also had the school as #1 on its rankings of Colleges with the Best Professors in America.
For the rankings, Niche said it combined U.S. Department of Education data with user reviews in a rigorous analysis of 12 factors including academics, campus, dorm life, professors, and value for the financial investment. Searchers can also apply filters such as online friendliness, cost (net price), and more to further refine the rankings based on their personal preferences.
The complete list can be viewed here.
2021 Best Colleges in America:
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Harvard University
- Stanford University
- Yale University
- Duke University
"With more and more families relying on online resources to navigate the college search process, we see a huge opportunity to help students find the school that’s right for them,” said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder. "Our 2021 college rankings will provide valuable information and insights to the millions of college bound students and their families during this admissions cycle. We're humbled to continue to play a key role in the college search in these uncertain times."
More about the rankings methodology here.
