NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A report done by Yale University says sexual misconduct complaints increased at the school for the sixth straight semester.
According to the report, there were 169 total complaints for the 2019 spring semester.
Title IX Coordinators, the Yale Police Department, and the University-Wide Committee on Sexual Misconduct were made aware of the complaints.
When the reports began being reported in Fall 2011, the total number of complaints was about 40 a semester. Over four times as many were reported in Spring 2019.
The report broke down misconduct complaints in five categories. Sexual harassment accounted for 52% of complaints, with sexual assault making up 22%, 14% classified under “other”, 8% under stalking, and 4% under intimate partner violence.
You can read the complete report below.
