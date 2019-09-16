NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator is joining researchers from Yale University to highlight chemicals they said can cause respiratory problems.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and leading researchers from the Yale School of Medicine said they're holding a news conference at the school's Department of Psychiatry in New Haven Monday morning.
The researchers said they built a "vaping machine" to analyze the chemical makeup of various flavors of the Juul refill cartridges.
They said young people across the country have been hospitalized from using vaping products, including 11 suspected cases in Connecticut.
Last week, officials in Connecticut called for a ban on e-cigarettes following a report of six deaths believed to be linked to vaping.
The Food and Drug administration reported that 3.7 million youths use e-cigarettes and the number continues to rise.
The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
