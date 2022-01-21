(WFSB) – Yale researchers have made a huge step in technology that will tell you if you were exposed to COVID.
The developed an extremely accurate device that can tell you if you came in contact with the virus.
Researchers at Yale’s Departments of Environmental Health Sciences and Chemical and Environmental Engineering found a way to hone in on the virus.
“We’re able to identify specifically an exposure event and we can also tell you the concentration at which you were exposed,” said Darryl Hall of the Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering.
That important data comes from a small wearable device called the fresh air clip.
The device is not going to give readings or results in real-time.
The clip simply collects air samples.
Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health initially created it to detect air pollutants.
“This film will allow airborne particles to passively deposit on the surface of this clip,” Angel said.
When COVID hit, researchers pivoted because this film can also capture virus particles.
“We can detect levels of Covid in the air that are lower than the infectious dose,” said Angel.
That means the device is highly sensitive to COVID and it’s highly accurate.
When the device is turned in, the samples get run through a machine.
“Using PCR technology, that will then tell us if there was any covid detected in the sample and at what concentrations,” Angel said.
Researchers put it to the test last year between January and May.
They say 62 Connecticut residents wore the clip to their jobs at hospitals, homeless shelters and restaurants.
Others wore it to the gym and the grocery store.
Five of the 62 came back with a positive COVID sample.
“Four of those were among restaurant workers and one was waiting the homeless shelter staff,” Angel said.
While the device returned positive readings, this does not mean the person wearing it was positive.
Knowing they were exposed did provide knowledge they otherwise would not have received unless they showed symptoms.
“We will just tell you, you should quarantine or get tested because you had an exposure event,” said Angel.
The hope is that people armed with that kind of knowledge and exposure would make decisions based on that information and it could result in less of a clamor to find tests.
“This is about as precise as it gets right now with top of the line technology,” Angel said.
The device is not available commercially yet, but there are plans to get it released.
