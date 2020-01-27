NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A new study done by Yale University is taking a closer look at the popular ketogenic diet, which has become popular in recent years.
The “keto” diet provides 99 percent of calories from fat and only 1 percent from carbohydrates.
According to the study, Yale says the diet does produce short-term health benefits, but negative effects after about one week.
It goes on to say that results indicate that, over limited time periods, the diet could improve human health by lowering the risk for diabetes and inflammation.
Vishwa Deep Dixit, of the Yale School of Medicine, the keto diet tricks the body into burning fat.
“When the body’s glucose level is reduced due to the diet’s low carbohydrate content, the body acts as if it is in a starvation state — although it is not — and begins burning fats instead of carbohydrates. This process in turn yields chemicals called ketone bodies as an alternative source of fuel. When the body burns ketone bodies, tissue-protective gamma delta T-cells expand throughout the body,” researchers found.
This is what reduces the diabetes risk and inflammation, and improves the body’s metabolism.
However, when the body is in a “starving-not-starving” mode, researchers said fat storage is also happening at the same time with fat breakdown.
The study was conducted on mice, so researchers did say long-term clinical studies in humans are still necessary to validate the anecdotal claims of keto’s health benefits.
Researchers said with the latest findings they now better understand how the diet works and why it may bring health benefits over limited time periods.
For a complete look at the study, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.