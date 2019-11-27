NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History is closing for renovations.
While the Dinosaur and Mammal Halls will close on Dec. 31, the museum will be open until June 30.
That’s when the three-year, $160 million project will be underway.
The museum said the project will add 50 percent more exhibition space, increased storage and research facilities, museum classrooms, an education center, a three-story central gallery, and more.
