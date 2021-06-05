NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Yale School of Medicine is speaking out after recently hosting a guest speaker.
According to school officials, the unnamed individual gave a Child Study Center Grand Rounds talk back on April 6.
The talk was titled 'The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind'.
After the talk, multiple faculty members expressed their concerns to the university about what the speaker had said.
The Yale School of Medicine's Office of Academic and Professional Development and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, consulted with the Chair of the Child Study Center and subsequently reviewed a recording of the talk that was given.
They ultimately determined that the speaker's tone and content was antithetical to the values of the school.
School officials said that the speaker is not affiliated with Yale University.
The university also had a decision to make as to whether or not they should post the Grand Talk like they usually do.
"We weighed our grave concern about the extreme hostility, imagery of violence, and profanity expressed by the speaker against our commitment to freedom of expression. We ultimately decided to post the video with access limited to those who could have attended the talk— the members of the Yale community," the Yale School of Medicine said in a statement.
The school added a disclaimer when posting the video, saying that the speaker's ideas that were expressed during the talk conflict with the Yale School of Medicine's values.
The disclaimer reads:
"This video contains profanity and imagery of violence. Yale School of Medicine expects the members of our community to speak respectfully to one another and to avoid the use of profanity as a matter of professionalism and acknowledgment of our common humanity. Yale School of Medicine does not condone imagery of violence or racism against any group.”
Further details surrounding what was exactly said during the talk and who the speaker was hasn't been released yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.