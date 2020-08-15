NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health was approved Saturday for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The test, called SalivaDirect, uses saliva samples to find COVID-19.
Development was done with funding from the NBA and National Basketball Players Association.
The school says the test is less expensive and simpler than nasopharyngeal swabbing, the standard method of COVID-19 testing.
“With saliva being quick and easy to collect, we realized it could be a game-changer in COVID-19 diagnostics,” said Anne Wyllie, associate research scientist at the Yale School of Public Health, in a statement.
“We simplified the test so that it only costs a couple of dollars for reagents, and we expect that labs will only charge about $10 per sample. If cheap alternatives like SalivaDirect can be implemented across the country, we may finally get a handle on this pandemic, even before a vaccine,” said Nathan Grubaugh, assistant professor at the Yale School of Public Health.
