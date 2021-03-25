NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Helping children make sense of the pandemic has been difficult for many parents.
However, a Yale University student and her brother are trying to help educate more children about COVID-19 and the science behind the virus.
“I think the biggest thing has been being able to help children who are a little bit confused and scared. But also, children who are immunocompromised and have to be really careful during this time,” said Sophia De Oliveira, who is a first-year student at Yale.
She started Project Empower with her brother Nickolas in 2018.
As high schoolers, they would go to low-income schools and complete ‘STEM’ related activities with young children.
“I think the biggest goal for us is just to get more students who may not necessarily have opportunities for science education, like extracurriculars, to get involved,” said Nickolas De Oliveira.
The siblings are Brazilian, and the goal of their organization is to incentivize children from backgrounds of color to go into science, technology, engineering, and math careers.
However, when the pandemic struck, Project Empower had to pivot because they could no longer do in-person activities.
The team started making educational STEM kits that could be shipped to children’s homes.
The COVID-19 Lung Model kit the Project Empower team developed are interactive and come with guiding questions for parents and educators.
So far, around 600 of the free kits have been sent to children all over the country.
Sophia and Nickolas hope the kits empower children with knowledge on the coronavirus, while also sparking scientific curiosity, all while inspiring future generations of underrepresented students in STEM.
Because the COVID-19 kits are free, Project Empower depends on donations for supplies.
If you want to make a donation, click here.
