NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University is expected to unveil on Friday what it's calling a "groundbreaking" new trial study on the impacts of medical marijuana.
Researchers said they'll be focusing on medical marijuana's effects on stress and pain.
In the study's first phase, they said they'll look at safety and dosing.
Then, they'll treat other conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder, based on the results of the first phase.
The study will mark the first of its kind on humans.
Hear more about it on Channel 3 starting at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.