NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Yale University announced they are providing housing for first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, the university announced that 300 beds will be made available by the end of the week for first responders and hospital personnel.
University officials also announced that they have been working with first responders to make expedited COVID-19 testing in Yale laboratories available to responders who have been exposed to patients.
On Thursday, Yale announce a $5 million Yale Community for New Haven Fund to help address the consequences of the epidemic in the city.
