NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University in New Haven postponed the start of its spring semester as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge that gripped the country.

Yale president Peter Salovey posted a written announcement on the university's website on Wednesday.

"A recent, worldwide surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly infectious Omicron strain, has prompted us to raise alert levels on campus and adjust our plans to best protect our community," Salovey wrote. "To slow the spread of the virus following winter recess, we will modify the academic calendar for Yale College and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences for the first few weeks of the spring semester."

Yale urges students to leave campus early, says they need boosters ahead of spring semester Yale University in New Haven said it is sending students home early and told them they need a COVID vaccine booster shot if they went to return next semester.

For undergraduates and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences students, Salovey said the spring semester will begin on Jan. 25, 2022. Jan. 18 to Jan. 21 will be used for make-up exams, which will be administered online. To accommodate the one-week delay, spring break will be shortened by one week, and it will begin on the evening of March 18 and end on the morning of March 28.

Yale College and GSAS courses will be taught online from Jan. 25 through Feb. 4.

Students and faculty are expected to return to in-person learning and instructing on Feb. 7.

"Until Feb. 7, we are giving deans and unit leaders the discretion to offer members of their staff greater ability to work remotely, temporarily removing the requirement of having everyone report to campus at least twice per week," Salovey said.

More information on Yale's plan for the spring semester, including other safety measures, can be read here.