NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Going forward, students, faculty, and staff at Yale University will have to mask up.
School officials said that they have reinstituted their mask mandate, but with some exceptions.
Those outdoors on campus must wear a face covering while waiting for university shuttles and in specific situations where universal masking is required, such as large assemblies.
Those indoors can take their mask off when they're alone and in a segregated space.
School officials say this mandate applies to everyone, regardless if they're vaccinated or not.
The mandate went into effect on July 30.
Yale informed students, faculty, and staff earlier this year that anyone returning to campus for the Fall semester must receive their COVID-19 vaccine and submit documented proof of receiving it.
The announcement comes as COVID cases in the state continue to rise.
Just a few days ago, the CDC identified New Haven County as a COVID hot spot and recommends any counties that have reached a 'substantial' level of transmission to wear masks indoors, even if you've received the vaccine.
(2) comments
Thanks vaxxed people. Ypu are the new superspreaders.
How are those gene therapy shots working? Ready for your twice a year "boosters"?
You spelled vaccine wrong...again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.