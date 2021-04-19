NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University in New Haven said it will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before they can attend classes.
In a letter to the Yale Community on Monday, Yale President Peter Salovey and molecular biophysics and biochemistry Prof. Scott Strobel called vaccination the strongest tool for preventing transmission of the virus.
"There is abundant evidence of the vaccines’ effectiveness and growing confidence that vaccines will be widely available by early summer," Salovey and Strobel said. "Therefore, we are requiring all undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students who plan to be on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the start of the fall 2021 semester."
The school also expects students who plan to study or work on campus over the summer to be inoculated as soon as vaccinations are available to them.
Yale made a vaccination program available to students. Appointments can be made here.
"Students who are not currently in the New Haven area should consult their state and local authorities for information about vaccination availability and scheduling," Salovey and Strobel said. "We understand that a small number of students may not be able to obtain vaccination appointments before they return to campus, and we are making provisions to vaccinate them on arrival. We also will make reasonable accommodations for medical and religious exemptions from vaccination."
Yale said more information, including how students should document their vaccination status or seek exemptions and the vaccines that will satisfy the requirement, will be provided in the coming weeks.
The university has not come to a decision about whether or not to require staff to get vaccinated. A determination about that is expected in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.