NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With COVID-19 cases rising, one Connecticut college is asking its students to stay vigilant and to try to stay on campus as much as possible.
Just steps off the Yale campus are all sorts of great restaurants in downtown New Haven.
But with the Elm City seeing an uptick of COVID cases, Yale University is modifying a number of health and safety guidelines.
One of the big ones is asking students to avoid gatherings where they’re removing their mask to eat and drink.
In fact, the school says students should limit their time off campus.
Instead, Yale is encouraging its community support the local restaurants by using take-out and delivery options.
Restrictions on attending or hosting parties are still in place, and Yale is also discouraging travel outside of the New Haven area.
In fact, students can’t leave Connecticut for the final two weeks of the residential semester.
When it comes time for Thanksgiving break, before going home, Yale is encouraging every student to get a negative COVID test, so they can protect their families.
Also, staff that can work remotely are being advised to do just that.
Yale says just like everyone else, they too are noticing increased levels amongst students, faculty and staff.
So the goal is to complete the fall semester safely, and it says it will do just that, as long as students, faculty and staff follow these rules.
In a statement, Yale said “There are just a few weeks left in the residential portion of this semester. Let’s continue our efforts as we complete this semester, recognizing that our collective actions will impact the health and well-being of our entire community.”
The school says if the conditions change and they need to adjust, they’ll notify the community.
