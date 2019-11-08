NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University unveiled what it's calling a "groundbreaking" new trial study on the impacts of medical marijuana on Friday.
Researchers said they'll be focusing on medical marijuana's effects on stress and pain.
Connecticut's medical marijuana program treats close to 40,000 patients, but there's still a lot to learn about the plant.
"We are going to start small. Start right at the ground, and then build it up. We are going to be looking at stress and pain," said Dr. Rajita Sinha, of Yale School of Medicine.
In the first phase of the study, conducted by Yale and CTPharma, a grower for the state's medical marijuana program, they said they'll look at safety and dosing.
Then, they'll treat other conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder, based on the results of the first phase.
The study will mark the first of its kind on humans.
"The research we are talking about today will prove that CTPharma, along with Yale, has the ability to work with plant based formulations," said Michael Fedele, CTPharma board chairman.
Cori Alicea, who has glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer, believes cannabis may be the help many patients need.
"It alleviates everything for me and from having disabilities,” Alicea said.
Alicea has had chemo and radiation, and also takes a liquid form of marijuana every day.
"It helps me feel alert, it helps me with pain. I can be with my kids and I can drive them to school,” Alicea said.
The studies could shed more light on marijuana, and ultimately the federal government may recognize it but approve more studies and even more medications.
