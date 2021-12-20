NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University in New Haven said it is sending students home early and told them they need a COVID vaccine booster shot if they went to return next semester.
"While Yale has not experienced the same increase in COVID rates as some other universities, we know that many of you are concerned about remaining on campus during the finals period," Yale told undergraduates in a community letter on Saturday. "Although the risk of transmission during in-person examinations is small, we want you to be able to go home now."
Yale said that as of Sunday, Dec. 19, there were no more in-person exams for the current semester.
"Some instructors will offer remote exams at their scheduled times," the university said. "Others will offer make-up exams or alternative methods for completing the semester."
Yale said that students were not required to leave campus early, but it encouraged them to do so.
It also told them on Sunday that they need a COVID vaccine booster shot before returning for the spring semester. The same goes for faculty and staff.
Classes for the spring semester are slated to begin on Jan. 18, 2022.
"We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the semester in person, but in light of the rapidly changing public health conditions, we ask you to plan for the possibility that some or all activities will take place remotely at the outset of the semester," Yale said.
More information about Yale's COVID campus status can be found here.
