BOSTON, MA (WFSB) -- Yankee Candle founder Michael “Mike” Kittredge II has passed away at the age of 67.
According to a statement from a representative of the family, Kittredge passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Wednesday evening following a brief illness.
He was surrounded by his friends and family.
The Yankee Candle Company started in Kittredge’s family home in 1969.
His innovations helped make the company’s Deerfield, MA flagship store “one of the most-visited attractions in Massachusetts.”
“Mike loved nothing more than seeing other people experience happiness, and he delighted in sharing generously with others. He was a consummate entertainer, and enjoyed hosting parties and gatherings large and small, all done with his distinctive zeal for quality and getting the tiniest details exactly right,” the statement said.
Kittredge, a two-time cancer survivor, became a supporter of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and served on its board of directors for years.
In 2010, he helped his son launch the Kringle Candle Company and its associated Farm Table Restaurant.
No public calling hours or funeral services are planned at this time.
