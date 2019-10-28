HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Yard Goats have another award to add to their trophy case.
The team earned the John Henry Moss Community Service Award for being the top community service team in minor league baseball.
The team said the award is given to the club which demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support and leadership.
It is the youngest team to ever win the award.
“When we were creating the Hartford Yard Goats brand, we spent a great deal of time talking about the kind of organization we wanted to be,” said Josh Solomon, Yard Goats team owner. “We wanted our actions and our commitment to community to be so demonstrative that people associated us as much with our philanthropy as our baseball. Our community programs are vital to the Yard Goats organization, and we feel that it is our job to welcome in our neighbors and connect them with professionals who offer training, career, and higher education opportunities so they can reach their goals.”
The award will be presented by Minor League Baseball in December at the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Earlier this month, the Yard Goats were recognized as being the Eastern League's top Community Service Club in 2019 and the best Promotional Club.
