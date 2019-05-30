HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Baseball teams across the country, including in Connecticut, are looking at ways to make their fans safer following a scary scene at a Major League Baseball game.
During a Cubs-Astros game in Huston, a young baseball fan was injured by a line drive that went into the stands.
Hartford Yard Goats officials want fans to have fun at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, but they say safety is their number one priority.
On Thursday, many Yard Goats fan who were enjoying the ball enjoying the ball game in Hartford were also thinking about a young girl who was injured by a line drive Wednesday night.
“When these baseball players hit a foul ball, it comes at your fast,” said Peter Hammerstrom, a Yard Goats fan.
Players and fans were horrified after the girl was hit by a foul ball during the Cubs-Astros game.
The unidentified girl was taken to the hospital, although her condition is unknown.
“Fan safety is always the first and foremost of everything we do and so we are always thinking about that and how you can always improve on it,” said Tim Restall, Yard Goats General Manager.
Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall says the team expanded their netting last season to stretch beyond the dugouts on the 1st and 3rd base lines.
He points out in a minor league park that most seats are behind netting, but the most recent incident could lead to more changes.
“This is probably something that we will talk about and evaluate where the netting is and if we can extend it or not,” Restall said.
An MLB spokesman says the league will also examine whether netting should be extended beyond the dugouts, which is the league mandated minimum right now.
Most fans Channel 3 spoke with say despite what happened in Houston, they aren’t nervous about attending games.
“I personally never get scared. I’m a big fan of baseball, so I’m always paying attention to the game, and like I’m never really concerned about getting hit or scared being at a baseball game,” said Rachel Vikery.
But fans were reminded last night about the need to always pay close attention.
“You take your chances, but we almost always sit behind protective netting I’m very aware we are not behind protective netting here which is why I keep turning my head just to make sure,” Stephen Currie said.
The young girl’s family has asked for privacy following Wednesday night’s incident.
