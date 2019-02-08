HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Tickets for the Hartford Yard Goats 2019 season will officially go on sale later this morning.
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase individual tickets starting at 10 a.m. at the ball park's box office.
The first 50 fans to buy a ticket will get a $25 Dunkin' gift card.
If fans are unable to buy tickets in person, they can also be purchased online and over the telephone starting at noon.
The Yard Goats will play 70 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park this year, and opening night is April 11 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
The Yard Goats sold out 47 games last season and led the double A eastern league in total attendance with over 400,000 people.
For more information, click here.
