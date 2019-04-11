STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old boy from Stratford was arrested for stealing and crashing a dump truck from the town public works department.
Police said the unidentified juvenile took the vehicle on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.
Officers found the suspect driving it through a Home Depot lot on Barnum Avenue Cutoff.
The suspect refused to stop for officers and struck another vehicle, police said.
The suspect then took off at a high rate of speed into Milford.
The suspect eventually crashed at Main Street and Cutspring Road in Stratford.
The teen was taken into custody and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license, failing to bring the vehicle to a stop and engaging police in a pursuit.
