STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Police arrested a juvenile in Stafford on Tuesday following the report of a threatening message.
Police responding to Stafford High School just before 1 p.m. after a student received a threatening text message from another student.
The Stafford Schools were placed in a soft lock down as a precaution.
The student that sent the message was located and charged with threatening and breach of peace.
Police did not release the student’s name, just saying it was a 14-year-old male.
The juvenile will appear in court in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.